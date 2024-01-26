Features

EXTER's features and specifications

The EXTER boasts features like a voice-enabled electric sunroof, an 8.0-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a digital instrument cluster. It also provides automatic climate control, a wireless charger, ambient sound of nature, and cruise control. Under the hood, it packs a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 81hp of power and 113Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit handle transmission duties.

Information

The SUV flaunts Hyundai's 'Parametric' design philosophy

Hyundai EXTER flaunts multiple 'Parametric' design elements, giving it a modern and edgy look. It features bumper-mounted projector halogen headlamps, H-shaped LED DRLs, a gloss black grille, roof rails, silvered skid plates, H-shaped LED taillights, and 15-inch designer dual-tone wheels.

Pricing

How much does the EXTER cost?

Hyundai recently raised the prices of its EXTER micro-SUV. The petrol models now cost an additional Rs. 12,910, while the CNG versions are pricier by Rs. 9,910. With this price revision, the SUV now starts at Rs. 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite the increased cost and longer waiting periods, the EXTER remains a strong contender against the Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite in the Indian market.

