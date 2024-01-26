Hyundai EXTER's waiting period reaches 9 months in India
Hyundai's popular micro-SUV, the EXTER, now has an extended waiting period of up to nine months for its base models. Primarily competing with the segment leader, the Tata Punch, this five-seater SUV comes in six trims with petrol and CNG powertrain options. The entry-level EX and EX (O) variants have the longest waiting times, while other petrol and CNG models have wait times of up to four months and three months, respectively.
EXTER's features and specifications
The EXTER boasts features like a voice-enabled electric sunroof, an 8.0-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a digital instrument cluster. It also provides automatic climate control, a wireless charger, ambient sound of nature, and cruise control. Under the hood, it packs a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 81hp of power and 113Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit handle transmission duties.
The SUV flaunts Hyundai's 'Parametric' design philosophy
Hyundai EXTER flaunts multiple 'Parametric' design elements, giving it a modern and edgy look. It features bumper-mounted projector halogen headlamps, H-shaped LED DRLs, a gloss black grille, roof rails, silvered skid plates, H-shaped LED taillights, and 15-inch designer dual-tone wheels.
How much does the EXTER cost?
Hyundai recently raised the prices of its EXTER micro-SUV. The petrol models now cost an additional Rs. 12,910, while the CNG versions are pricier by Rs. 9,910. With this price revision, the SUV now starts at Rs. 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite the increased cost and longer waiting periods, the EXTER remains a strong contender against the Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite in the Indian market.