Porsche Macan EV debuts as the brand's first-ever electric SUV
German supercar maker Porsche has taken the wraps off the all-electric Macan for the global markets. The new-generation EV is an embodiment of the carmaker's sporty design language and is based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. Porsche aims to dominate the premium electric SUV segment with the all-new model. Here's a look at what the EV offers.
Why does this story matter?
With sustainable mobility solutions becoming a priority in the automotive market, every automaker has been developing battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in recent years. Porsche was one of the first carmakers to enter the performance-focused EV segment with its Taycan in 2019. Now, joining the capable sedan model is its first-ever electric SUV, the Macan EV.
The Macan EV flaunts a new-age quad DRL setup
The 2024 Porsche Macan EV follows the brand's modern design philosophy. The EV features a sculpted bonnet, Matrix LED headlamps with a new-age quad DRL setup, a sharp-looking beltline, chrome-lined windows, a sloping coupe-like roofline, flared wheel arches, and lightweight dual-tone forged wheels. At the rear end, the e-SUV sports connected-type LED taillamps with Porsche lettering integrated into the center and a blacked-out diffuser.
Its five-seater cabin gets premium upholstery and a panoramic sunroof
On the inside, the 2024 Macan EV features a sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin with premium upholstery on the dashboard, door trims, and bucket-type seats. It has a touch-based panel for the four-zone climate control, a premium sound system, and a curved-type digital driver's display. For keeping the passengers entertained, it gets a dual-screen infotainment panel, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Range of up to 613km per charge
Powering the all-electric Porsche Macan EV is a dual electric motor setup that is paired with a large 100kWh battery pack. The setup, available in an all-wheel-drive configuration, develops a maximum power of 630hp and a peak torque of 1,130Nm. The EV has a top speed of 260km/h and promises a maximum driving range of up to 613km on a single charge.
How much does the 2024 Porsche Macan EV cost?
In the US, the 2024 Porsche Macan EV can be yours between $80,450 (around Rs. 67 lakh) and $106,950 (roughly Rs. 89 lakh), excluding a destination charge of $1,650. The automaker is also likely introduce ICE-powered Macan models in the coming months.