Context

Why does this story matter?

With sustainable mobility solutions becoming a priority in the automotive market, every automaker has been developing battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in recent years. Porsche was one of the first carmakers to enter the performance-focused EV segment with its Taycan in 2019. Now, joining the capable sedan model is its first-ever electric SUV, the Macan EV.

Design

The Macan EV flaunts a new-age quad DRL setup

The 2024 Porsche Macan EV follows the brand's modern design philosophy. The EV features a sculpted bonnet, Matrix LED headlamps with a new-age quad DRL setup, a sharp-looking beltline, chrome-lined windows, a sloping coupe-like roofline, flared wheel arches, and lightweight dual-tone forged wheels. At the rear end, the e-SUV sports connected-type LED taillamps with Porsche lettering integrated into the center and a blacked-out diffuser.

Interior

Its five-seater cabin gets premium upholstery and a panoramic sunroof

On the inside, the 2024 Macan EV features a sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin with premium upholstery on the dashboard, door trims, and bucket-type seats. It has a touch-based panel for the four-zone climate control, a premium sound system, and a curved-type digital driver's display. For keeping the passengers entertained, it gets a dual-screen infotainment panel, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Performance

Range of up to 613km per charge

Powering the all-electric Porsche Macan EV is a dual electric motor setup that is paired with a large 100kWh battery pack. The setup, available in an all-wheel-drive configuration, develops a maximum power of 630hp and a peak torque of 1,130Nm. The EV has a top speed of 260km/h and promises a maximum driving range of up to 613km on a single charge.

Information

How much does the 2024 Porsche Macan EV cost?

In the US, the 2024 Porsche Macan EV can be yours between $80,450 (around Rs. 67 lakh) and $106,950 (roughly Rs. 89 lakh), excluding a destination charge of $1,650. The automaker is also likely introduce ICE-powered Macan models in the coming months.