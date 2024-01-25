Mahindra Scorpio Classic prices hiked by up to Rs. 33,500
Mahindra, India's top SUV specialist, has announced a price hike for the Scorpio Classic this January. The popular three-row mid-size SUV sees a price bump of up to Rs. 33,500, depending on the trim level. For reference, the Scorpio Classic is offered in two variants: S and S11 It is available in both seven- and nine-seater options.
Variant-wise price increase for the SUV
The S model of the Scorpio Classic has witnessed a price hike of Rs. 33,500, while the range-topping S11 version gets costlier by an additional Rs. 29,199. However, the S11 captain seat variant's price remains unchanged. The new ex-showroom prices for the SUV are as follows: S seven-seater at Rs. 13,58,600, S nine-seater at Rs. 13,83,600, S11 at Rs. 17,34,800, and S11 captain seat trim at Rs. 17,05,601.
Scorpio Classic looks aggressive with a butch SUV design
The Scorpio Classic flaunts a muscular hood with a functional air scoop, vertical-slatted grille with chrome inserts and the 'Twin Peaks' logo, projector headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, bumper-mounted fog lights, and vertically-stacked taillights. Inside, it has a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, cruise control, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options. The SUV draws power from a 2.2-liter, four-cylinder, "mHawk" diesel engine that delivers 130hp/300Nm.