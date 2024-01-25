Price hike

Variant-wise price increase for the SUV

The S model of the Scorpio Classic has witnessed a price hike of Rs. 33,500, while the range-topping S11 version gets costlier by an additional Rs. 29,199. However, the S11 captain seat variant's price remains unchanged. The new ex-showroom prices for the SUV are as follows: S seven-seater at Rs. 13,58,600, S nine-seater at Rs. 13,83,600, S11 at Rs. 17,34,800, and S11 captain seat trim at Rs. 17,05,601.

Scoprio's highlights

Scorpio Classic looks aggressive with a butch SUV design

The Scorpio Classic flaunts a muscular hood with a functional air scoop, vertical-slatted grille with chrome inserts and the 'Twin Peaks' logo, projector headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, bumper-mounted fog lights, and vertically-stacked taillights. Inside, it has a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, cruise control, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options. The SUV draws power from a 2.2-liter, four-cylinder, "mHawk" diesel engine that delivers 130hp/300Nm.