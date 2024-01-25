Price hike

Uniform price increase across all variants

Both the Jeep Compass and Meridian have experienced a uniform price hike of Rs. 20,000 across all their variants. The updated prices for the Compass range from Rs. 20.69 lakh for the Sport 2.0 diesel MT to Rs. 32.27 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the Model S (O) Diesel 4x4 AT. Likewise, Meridian's prices now range from Rs. 33.60 lakh for the base Limited (O) 4x2 MT variant up to Rs. 39.66 lakh for the top-end Overland 4x4 AT trim.

Design highlights

Both SUVs feature a modern version of the seven-slatted grille

Both the Jeep Compass and Meridian flaunt an updated version of the iconic seven-slatted grille. The former has Matrix LED headlamps, wrap-around LED taillamps, and designer 18-inch wheels. Its five-seater cabin gets a dual-tone dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel. The latter sports a chromed grille, silvered roof rails, LED headlights and taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and designer wheels. Its seven-seater cabin has leather upholstery, a three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel, and six airbags.