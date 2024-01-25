Design

Design and features of the E-Luna

The E-Luna will offer storage space near the scooter's spine and may include an LCD cluster, as suggested by a leaked image. It will ride on 16-inch spoked wheels, weigh 96kg, and shall be sold in Ocean Blue and Mulberry Red shades. The moped's hardware will consist of telescopic front forks, dual rear springs, and drum brakes at both ends. Aimed at last-mile delivery, the E-Luna is expected to be affordably priced and cater to metro cities.

Performance

It will have 110km of range

Kinetic E-Luna will pack a 2kW hub motor linked to a 2kWh battery pack. The setup will allow the vehicle to hit a top speed of around 50km/h, and deliver a range of roughly 110km per charge. The vehicle will be bundled with a portable charger, and it will take four hours to be charged. A smaller battery option might be introduced later.

Pricing

How much will it cost?

Interested buyers can reserve their E-Luna on Kinetic Green's official website, where city and dealer information is provided. The moped is expected to cost around Rs. 75,000 (ex-showroom, including FAME-II subsidy). This will make it costlier than TVS XL, which starts at Rs. 44,999. The E-Luna is poised to make a significant impact in the market.