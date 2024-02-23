Kia Seltos features a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Over 4,300 units of Kia Seltos CVT recalled: Here's why

By Pradnesh Naik 04:46 pm Feb 23, 2024

What's the story Kia Motors has recalled 4,358 units of the Seltos SUV due to a possible error in the electronic oil pump controller. The recall only affects the CVT version of the popular mid-size model, as the faulty component may impact the performance of the electronic oil pump in the gearbox. The carmaker has also informed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) about this voluntary recall.

Affected units manufactured between February 28 and July 13, 2023

The 4,358 Seltos units impacted by the recall were manufactured in 2023, specifically between February 28 and July 13. Kia Motors is contacting affected customers and will replace the faulty component at no cost at its authorized service centers nationwide. The CVT-equipped SUV model comes with a 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 113hp of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque.

The current recall does not affect other engine transmission options. Affected Seltos CVT customers can also reach out to dealerships to schedule an appointment or call Kia Motors's call center at 1800-108-5000 (toll-free) for more information.