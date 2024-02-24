Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 rolls on cross-spoke wheels with tubeless tires

What's the story Since its launch in November 2023, Royal Enfield has sold nearly 6,500 units of the new-age Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India, according to CEO B Govindarajan. The adventure tourer boasts a liquid-cooled engine, a twin-spar platform, and a connected digital console as its main attractions. Production of the ADV is being increased in phases by the bikemaker to meet demand.

International deliveries and high interest

Govindarajan shared that production is being ramped up as the company plans to start deliveries in international markets soon. Although he didn't disclose the number of bookings for the Himalayan 450, he acknowledged, "The interest in the new Himalayan is really very high." The motorcycle is built on the innovative K-platform, which will lead to more products in the future. The Sherpa 450 motor will power these new models, offering existing 350cc RE motorcycle owners an upgraded option.

The Himalayan 450 addresses key customer needs that the previous Himalayan 411 lacked, such as maintaining highway speeds. Its new 452cc motor generates 39hp of power at 8,000rpm and 40Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm, coupled with a six-speed gearbox. Additionally, the bike features an enhanced suspension and wheel setup. The success of the Himalayan 450 will set the stage for more models in the 450 range in the coming years.

In summary, Royal Enfield's Himalayan 450 has been well-received since its launch, with production increasing to meet demand and international deliveries on the horizon. Built on the innovative K-platform and powered by the Sherpa 450 motor, this motorcycle offers improved performance and technology for riders. Its success will likely lead to more models in the 450 range in the future.