The "Made like a gun, goes like a Bullet" tagline was immortalized by the Royal Enfield Bullet. It has been the longest-running moniker for the bikemaker. Now, the company has introduced a 2024 version of the legendary model. However, it now has to compete with modern rivals in the form of the Honda CB350, the Yedzi Roadster, and the refreshed 2024 Jawa 350.

Design

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 looks more pleasing

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with metallic badges, a circular headlamp, signature "Tiger Eye" pilot lamps, a single-piece seat with an integrated grab rail, and wire-spoked wheels. Jawa 350 flaunts a sloping fuel tank with chrome surrounds, a wide handlebar, a rounded headlight unit, an optional wind deflector, a single-piece seat, a tubular grab rail, and lengthy dual exhausts.

Safety

Both bikes get disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Jawa 350 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end on both retro-inspired motorcycles.

Performance

Jawa 350 packs more powerful engine

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is fueled by a 349cc single-cylinder J-series engine that puts out 20hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. Powering the Jawa 350 is a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 22hp and a peak torque of 28.2Nm. The former gets a five-speed manual gearbox, while the latter is paired with a six-speed manual unit.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 ranges between Rs. 1.74 lakh and Rs. 2.16 lakh. On the other hand, the 2024 Jawa 350 can be yours at Rs. 2.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Bullet 350 makes more sense on our shores, with its attractive retro-inspired design and overall better brand value and reach.