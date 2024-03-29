Next Article

Honda recalls select Goldwing and CBR1000RR units in India

By Pradnesh Naik 11:55 am Mar 29, 2024

What's the story Honda has issued a recall of its high-end motorcycles, the Goldwing and CBR1000RR models, across India due to a defect identified in the fuel pumps. The Japanese marque revealed that the fuel pump impellers may have been incorrectly molded, potentially leading to deformation and subsequent fuel pump failure. This announcement mirrors a similar recall made by Honda on an international scale about a month ago.

Specific models affected by faulty fuel pump impellers

The recall in India affects the Honda Goldwing GL1800 produced between December 2017 and December 2023, as well as the CBR1000RR bikes manufactured from September 2017 through April 2020. The company has not disclosed the exact number of units impacted by this recall. Owners can verify if their motorcycle is included in this recall by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Honda's BigWing website.

Free inspections and replacements

Honda has assured that inspections and replacements for the defective fuel pumps will be carried out at BigWing Topline dealerships across India. This service will be provided free of charge, regardless of the motorcycle's warranty status. The company estimates that this procedure will take approximately one hour, minimizing inconvenience for customers.