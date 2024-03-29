Next Article

SKODA SUPERB rolls on 19-inch diamond-cut wheels

SKODA SUPERB set for Indian comeback on April 3

By Pradnesh Naik 10:29 am Mar 29, 2024

What's the story SKODA's flagship sedan model, the SUPERB, is slated to make a comeback in the Indian market on April 3, following its temporary discontinuation due to the implementation of the BS6 Phase 2 norms. The reintroduction will mark a shift in its market presence as it will no longer be assembled locally. Instead, it will be imported as a completely built unit (CBU) under the government's GSR 870 rule which allows up to 2,500 units to be imported annually without homologation.

About the sedan

The SUPERB returns with top-spec Laurin & Klement trim

The model making its comeback is the previous-generation SKODA SUPERB that was sold in India last year. The sedan will be imported in a single top-spec Laurin & Klement trim, equipped with new features, such as ADAS tech like lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control with speeds up to 210km/h. The fourth-generation Superb, which made its global debut in November last year, is expected to follow about a year later.

Specifications

The sedan will feature BS6 Phase II-compliant engine

Under its sleek exterior, the SUPERB will be powered by a BS6 Phase II-compliant 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. This reliable engine will maintain the same state of tune as before, boasting 190hp of power and 320Nm of torque. The sedan will likely feature a standard seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox that powers the front wheels. The capable mill enables the SUPERB to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 7.8 seconds.

Pricing and competition

SKODA SUPERB's new pricing and market competition

Previously, the sedan was priced between Rs. 34.19 lakh and Rs. 37.29 lakh in India. However, due to its new import status, prices are expected to start around Rs. 43 lakh. Upon its return, the SKODA SUPERB will resume competition with the Toyota Camry, which is currently priced at Rs. 46.17 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Following SUPERB's relaunch, the Czech automaker plans to re-introduce the OCTAVIA nameplate in India with a new-generation model as a full import.