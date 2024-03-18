Next Article

Indian motorcycle sales skyrocket in February: Hero, Bajaj, and more

By Dwaipayan Roy Mar 18, 2024

What's the story The motorcycle market in India saw a remarkable upswing in sales in February 2024. The top 10 bikes collectively sold a whopping 7,95,663 units, marking an impressive rise of 36.42%, in comparison to the same period last year. This surge underscores the continued consumer preference for market leaders like Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Honda, and TVS Motor Company. Take a look.

Hero Splendor holds the top spot despite a sales dip

Even with a bit decrease in sales, Hero Splendor held its position as the top-selling bike in February 2024, with a total of 2,77,939 units sold. Honda Shine made an extraordinary jump to secure second place with an astounding increase of 301.09% in sales, selling 1,42,763 units. This leap is credited to the introduction of its new entry-level Shine 100 variant.

Bajaj Pulsar and Hero HF Deluxe display strong growth

Bajaj Pulsar maintained its strong position with an admirable rise of 40.49% year-on-year, retailing 1,12,544 units. Another model from Hero's stable, the HF Deluxe, saw a sales increase of 35.26%, selling a total of 76,138 units in India last month. The bike's cost-effectiveness and reliable performance make it a favorite among budget-conscious consumers.

TVS Raider surpasses Apache in sales

TVS Raider continued its successful sales streak by retailing 42,063 units in February 2024 - a rise of 38.61% compared to last year's figures. This strong performance led Raider to overtake Apache as the best-selling TVS motorcycle. Despite experiencing a slight drop of just under one percent (0.98%) in sales figures, TVS Apache still held a commendable position by selling 34,593 units.

Hero Passion and Honda Unicorn see exceptional growth

Hero Passion experienced an extraordinary 574.61% growth, selling 31,302 units in February 2024, largely due to the introduction of its updated model. The Honda Unicorn also saw a staggering growth rate of 1,490.22%, selling 21,293 units. Meanwhile, Bajaj Platina retailed 28,718 units in February, with a growth rate of 20.04%, while Royal Enfield Classic 350 continued to enjoy steady popularity with sales of 28,310 units.

Slight sales increase in month-on-month comparison

Comparing month-on-month figures, total sales for the top ten motorcycles were slightly higher in February 2024 at 7,95,663 units compared to January's figure of 7,92,151 units. This marks a modest increase of just under half a percent (0.44%). Among these motorbikes, Hero Splendor saw a huge increase in sales with growth of 8.94%, while Honda Shine and Bajaj Pulsar experienced minor decreases in sales.