2024 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter debuts at Rs. 1.15 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:30 pm Jan 04, 202407:30 pm

The scooter comes in 2 variants

Bajaj Auto has launched its 2024 Chetak electric scooter in India, showcasing state-of-the-art technology and improved performance. The new Chetak comes in two versions, Urbane and Premium, with price tags of Rs. 1.15 lakh and Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Eric Vas, President of Bajaj's Urbanite division, introduced the upgraded Chetak, highlighting its perfect combination of style, practicality, and extended range.

Advanced features and performance

The new Chetak offers a range of high-tech features, such as a 5-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation, music control, call management, and customizable display themes. It also has an upgraded 3.2kWh battery with an ARAI-certified range of 127km and a top speed of 73km/h. The scooter's onboard 800W charger provides 15.6km of range in 30 minutes, making charging a breeze. The optional TecPac further enhances these features through the Chetak App and adds Hill Hold Mode and reverse mode.

What about safety and suspension?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Chetak is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and a CBS for better handling on roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by a single-sided fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Color options and availability

For those seeking a stylish yet affordable electric scooter, the Chetak is now available in Coarse Gray, Indigo Metallic Blue, Cyber White, and Brooklyn Black, colors. Since its debut in 2019, the Chetak electric scooter has gained over one lakh users across more than 140 cities, solidifying its position as a popular brand in India's electric vehicle market. With this new offering, Bajaj Auto reaffirms its dedication to innovation and sustainability in the electric mobility sector.