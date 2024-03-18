Next Article

It is currently accessible to beta testers

WhatsApp working on feature to scan UPI QR codes

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:59 pm Mar 18, 202401:59 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is rolling out an exciting new feature in its latest beta update for Android, version 2.24.7.3, available via the Google Play Beta Program. This update introduces a facility that enables users to scan Unified Payments Interface (UPI) QR codes directly from their chat list in India. Initially accessible to a select group of beta testers, this feature is set to be launched more widely in the coming days.

Convenience

UPI QR code scanning boosts user experience

The integration of the UPI QR code scanning facility directly from the chat list, marks a significant improvement in user interaction. This innovative addition eliminates the need for users to sift through multiple screens to complete payments, thereby saving time and enhancing the overall user experience. The incorporation of this feature aligns with WhatsApp's commitment to providing secure, streamlined communication and swift transactions for its users.

Future

Upcoming features worth watching out for

In addition to the UPI QR code scanning option, WhatsApp has been diligently working on several other improvements. These include an option to pin more than three chats at the top of your chat list, an upgraded app lock feature, and a contemporary search bar in line with Material Design 3 aesthetics. While these features are still in development, they are anticipated to be included in future updates of WhatsApp beta for Android.

Insights

A look back at recent WhatsApp beta updates

Beyond the ability to scan UPI QR codes, recent WhatsApp beta updates have brought forth a variety of other features. These include capabilities such as managing groups from within the business version of the app and resolving an issue related to copying and pasting images. Moreover, certain beta testers now have access to new functionality that allows them to filter their chat list after installing specific updates.