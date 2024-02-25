The customization happens on a web page

Google now lets users customize, download Android mascot

By Akash Pandey 07:56 pm Feb 25, 2024

What's the story Google has unveiled a fun new feature allowing Android and iOS users to personalize the Android mascot with various clothing, accessories, and props. This update comes on the heels of last summer's Android wordmark revamp and the mascot's shift from a 2D "head only" design to a 3D version. The customization feature was launched just in time for MWC 2024, kicking off this Monday in Barcelona.

Crafting process

How to customize your bot

Here's an Android mascot crafted by us

To create your unique Android mascot, head over to Android's official homepage or follow this handy link. You'll see the Android robot on the right side of the screen, with tabs labeled Material, Clothing, Accessories, and Props on the lefts. Each tab offers 20 customization options; simply click on your choice and watch the robot transform. You can select one item from each of the four tabs to design your one-of-a-kind Android Bot.

Share your creation

Download and share it with others

Once you're happy with your customized Android mascot, hit the check mark at the bottom of the screen. A new page will showcase your creation, giving you the option to download it or start fresh with a new design. A QR code for your Android Bot is also provided. Since this customization takes place on a website, both Android and iOS users can join in on the fun.