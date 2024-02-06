It will soon be available to iOS users

Google Chat for Android introduces ability to star messages

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:01 am Feb 06, 202410:01 am

What's the story Google Chat's Android app now offers users the facility to star messages in one-on-one, group, or Spaces conversations. This feature, which debuted on desktop last year, is now accessible on Android devices and will soon be available for iOS users. To star a message, including their own, users simply need to long-press the message and choose the "Star" option. The starred message will then be marked next to the date.

Accessing starred messages and overflow button

To view saved starred messages, users can tap the three-dot overflow button located at the bottom of the floating bar. A sheet will appear displaying "Mentions" and "Starred" options. The Mentions feature has been moved to accommodate the new Starred option. The Starred tab displays the conversation as well as the text of saved messages, making it easier for users to locate important information they've saved.

Design direction and availability

Google's decision to add the Starred feature, has taken the company in an intriguing design direction. An alternative approach could have been to place Starred and Mentions in the navigation drawer, which Google Chat already uses for user status/availability and settings. The option to star messages is now available in Google Chat for Android (version 2024.01.21.x) and its Gmail integration, with iOS users expected to receive the update soon.

