Google Translate now automatically detects and translates languages during conversations

What's the story Google Translate's version 8.0 has brought a revamped Conversation mode. It allows users to "automatically detect and translate languages as you converse." Do note, that the updated design resembles the main homescreen and provides a more user-friendly experience. Thanks to the Material You design, Dynamic Color theming, and enhanced widgets, users can now enjoy a smooth translation experience.

Auto language detection and manual mode

The new Conversation mode includes an Auto language detection feature, where Google will "auto-detect and translate what you say in both languages." Users can tap a single microphone button that changes into a rotating Material You shape, or switch to a manual mode by splitting the button into two. This flexibility allows users to choose their preferred translation method during conversations.

Additional features and settings

Additional settings can be accessed through the gear icon, such as adjusting text size with the Material 3 slider design and toggling Auto playback on or off. Users can save the current transcript via the star icon, and an icon of a chat bubble at the top, enables screen splitting for easier phone sharing during conversations. These improvements make for an enjoyable translation experience with Google Translate's latest update.

Google has also introduced these features

In related news, Google Maps is rolling out an AI-powered facility to help users discover new places via search queries. It promises a conversational search experience and generates suggestions for even niche queries. The company has also brought new features for its Pixel handsets such as Circle to Search, Magic Compose, and Photomoji.