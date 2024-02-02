Generative AI introduces a new way to discover places

Google Maps embraces generative AI to enhance local discovery

By Akash Pandey 10:42 am Feb 02, 202410:42 am

What's the story Google Maps is launching a new AI-powered feature to help users discover exciting places based on their search queries. By analyzing over 250 million locations and input from 300 million Local Guides, it can offer a conversational search experience and also produce suggestions for even the most niche or specific queries. Initially available to select Local Guides in the US, the feature aims to make Google Maps more than just a navigation tool.

Next Article

AI recommendations

Categorized suggestions and more

The AI feature includes recommendations sorted by categories, photo carousels, and review summaries. For instance, when you search for places with a vintage vibe in California, it utilizes Maps's data on nearby businesses, incorporating photos, ratings, and reviews to offer reliable suggestions. Results are categorized, such as clothing stores or vinyl shops, with photo carousels and review summaries to guide your decision. If you're hungry, ask "How about lunch?" and Maps will suggest vintage-style eateries like an old-school diner nearby.

More relevant responses

Valuable for spur-of-the-moment decisions too

The AI-generated suggestions also prove useful for spontaneous situations or unexpected plan adjustments. For instance, if you're caught in the rain while out, simply request Maps for "indoor activities" to receive recommendations such as comedy shows or movie theaters. For family-friendly options, follow up with a query like, "What activities are suitable for kids?" and discover places like bowling alleys, children's museums, or indoor playgrounds, tailored to your location and featuring highlights based on user reviews.

Availability

It will be available to select Local Guides

The early access experiment is launching in the US and will initially be accessible to select members of Google's Local Guides community. Local Guides are individuals who provide reviews, information, and images on Maps to aid fellow users with comprehensive details about various places. The feature will eventually extend to additional users in the coming days. However, Google has not disclosed the countries where it will be introduced.