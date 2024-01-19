OpenAI-Arizona State University partnership brings ChatGPT into classrooms

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 01:05 pm Jan 19, 202401:05 pm

This partnership is the first of its kind between OpenAI and an educational institution

Artificial intelligence has now made inroads into higher education as Arizona State University (ASU) in the US has teamed up with OpenAI to introduce ChatGPT into its classrooms. The collaboration will focus on three main aspects: enhancing student success, promoting innovative research, and streamlining organizational processes. ASU's Deputy Chief Information Officer, Kyle Bowen, explained that after ChatGPT Enterprise addressed security concerns, partnering with OpenAI was deemed to be a logical decision.

Potential for chatbots to serve as personalized tutors for students

Starting in February, ASU will welcome project ideas from faculty and students on how to utilize ChatGPT. Anne Jones, Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education, shared that some professors already use generative AI in their classes for improving writing in composition courses and creating multimedia stories in journalism classes. Jones also mentioned the potential for chatbots to serve as personalized tutors for ASU students.

Universities as testing grounds for generative AI

Both Jones and Bowen see universities as ideal testing grounds for various generative AI applications. Jones said, "Universities hope to foster critical thinking, so we never considered closing ourselves off from the technology. We want to help determine the conditions in which this technology can be used in education." This partnership is the first of its kind between OpenAI and an educational institution, as the AI firm continues to expand its collaborations with public-facing organizations.

Engineering classes to promote AI literacy

Prior to the partnership with OpenAI, the ASU had launched an AI accelerator program last year to bring researchers and engineers on the same page and develop AI-powered services. The university had also begun offering prompt engineering classes to promote AI literacy. The university already runs a program titled 'MS Robotics and Autonomous Systems (Artificial Intelligence).' As per ASU, the program is appropriate for students who seek to emphasize applications in artificial intelligence and computer science.