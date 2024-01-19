Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Dogecoin, BNB

Business

By Pradnesh Naik 11:10 am Jan 19, 202411:10 am

Trading at $2,462 today, Ethereum has dropped 2.53% in the past 24 hours

Bitcoin has dropped 3.53% in the past 24 hours to trade at $41,109.99. Compared to last week, it is down by 10.69%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.53% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,461.86. From the previous week, it is down by 5.20%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $805.53 billion and $295.84 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $311.57, which is 0.94% up from yesterday and a 0.04% fall since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after falling down 2.86% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.98% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 4.85%) and $0.077 (down 3.29%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 4.42% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $93.98 (down 6.05%), $6.97 (down 4.5%), $0.0000099 (down 2.9%), and $0.77 (down 3.06%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 4.42% while Polka Dot has fallen 14.21%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 9.58% whereas Polygon has lost 14.45%.

Top gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Flare, Conflux, Bitget Token, and BNB. They are trading at $0.022 (up 5.93%), $0.22 (up 1.94%), $0.66 (up 1.20%), and $309.46 (up 0.21%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $1 (up 0.08%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Sui, Helium, Chiliz, Sei, and Oasis Network. They are trading at $1.12 (down 13.88%), $6.61 (down 12.82%), $0.099 (down 11.36%), $0.77 (down 11.24%), and $0.11 (down 11.22%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $33.29 (down 6.39%), $14.61 (down 5.14%), $0.99 (up 0%), $11.28 (down 6.69%), and $6.30 (down 6.60%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.23 (down 2.74%), $2.02 (down 2.43%), $1.57 (down 3.49%), $4.17 (up 0.73%), and $0.88 (down 3.25%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.63 trillion, a 3.13% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.08 billion, which marks a 14.04% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.6 trillion, compared to $1.08 trillion three months ago.