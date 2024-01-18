Jobs cuts will continue through 2024, warns Google CEO

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 10:41 am Jan 18, 202410:41 am

Sundar Pichai said that the upcoming job cuts would not be as extensive as last year's

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has warned employees of more job cuts at the Alphabet-owned company this year. In an internal memo, Pichai explained that the purpose of these layoffs is to streamline operations, simplify execution, and increase efficiency in specific areas. This move highlights the ongoing trend of companies embracing artificial intelligence and automation to trim workforce.

Job cuts would not be as extensive as last year's

Pichai reassured employees that the upcoming job cuts would not be as extensive as last year's and would not affect every team. "These role eliminations are not at the scale of last year's reductions, and will not touch every team," Pichai wrote in the memo. "We have ambitious goals, and will be investing in our big priorities this year," Google's top boss said.

Previous layoffs and Google's global workforce

This month itself, Google has fired over a thousand workers from various divisions, including Pixel, Fitbit, Google Assistant, and core engineering. Hundreds of workers in the advertising sales team have also been handed pink slips. Last year in January, Alphabet, Google's parent company, axed 12,000 jobs or 6% of its global workforce. As of September 2023, Google employed 182,381 people worldwide.