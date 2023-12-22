Google Chrome enhances password security with automatic background checks

By Sanjana Shankar 10:33 am Dec 22, 202310:33 am

Safety Check also reminds you to update Chrome

Google has released several updates for Google Chrome on desktops, with a focus on user safety. The standout feature is the proactive Safety Check, which now "runs automatically" in the background, starting with Chrome 120. This feature alerts users when it detects if a password on Chrome has been compromised, or if harmful extensions have been installed. It will also remind you to update Chrome.

Revoking permissions for unused sites

Another notable aspect of Chrome's Safety Check is that it will revoke permissions to sites that have not been used in a while. This feature is similar to how Google manages Android permissions, ensuring that unused sites do not continue accessing location or microphone data. Plus, if a site that users rarely engage with sends multiple notifications, Safety Check will ask if they want to disable such sites. Users can check Safety Check alerts from the three-dot menu on Chrome.

Improvements to Memory Saver Mode

Google also updated Chrome's Memory Saver mode, which now gives more information when hovering over a tab. The Memory Saver Mode, which was introduced in 2022, frees up memory from tabs users are not currently using and helps preserve the device's battery. There's also a new setting that lets users specify which sites should not go to sleep.

Upcoming features powered by Gemini AI

In the coming weeks, the feature to save tab groups will be launched. This feature allows users to sync tab groups across desktop devices, making it easy to pick up where they left off. Google also teased that it will bring features powered by Gemini, its new AI model, in Chrome "early next year." While CEO Sundar Pichai has already mentioned Gemini's integration into Chrome, it remains to be seen how it will be used in practice.