Free Fire MAX codes for December 22: Claim exciting rewards

Technology 2 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 10:02 am Dec 22, 202310:02 am

There's no limit to the number of codes a player can claim

Garena Free Fire MAX has released redeemable codes for today, allowing players to get access to several additional in-game items for free. The list of rewards includes weapons, loot crates, costumes, backpacks, parachutes, grenade animations, emotes, and premium bundles. By claiming these redeem codes, players can elevate their gaming experience and obtain fresh appearances for their characters.

Redeem codes for December 22

The redeemable codes have a 12-18 hour validity and can only be claimed once per player. While there's no limit to the number of codes a player can claim, it's recommended to claim them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the rewards. FFAC2YXE6RF2, FFIC33NTEUKA, V427K98RUCHZ, FFCMCPSUYUY7E. HFNSJ6W74Z48, E2F86ZREMK49, FFICJGW9NKYT, XUW3FNK7AV8N. FFAC2YXE6RF2, FFCMCPSBN9CU, FFBBCVQZ4MWA.

How to claim Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes

To redeem the codes, visit the game's official rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your gaming account using Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Once logged in, input any of the redeem codes into the text box and click the 'Confirm' button. If the redemption is successful, players will be notified and the rewards will appear in their mail section within 24 hours.