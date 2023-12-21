MSI launches gaming laptops with Intel's latest Core Ultra processors

1/4

Technology 2 min read

MSI launches gaming laptops with Intel's latest Core Ultra processors

By Sanjana Shankar 06:41 pm Dec 21, 202306:41 pm

The pricing details have not been announced

MSI has unveiled its latest Prestige 16 AI series laptops in India. They are expected to be available from March 2024. The range includes the Prestige 16 AI Studio, Prestige 16 AI Evo, and Prestige 13 AI Evo models. The devices boast Intel's latest Core Ultra processors. The laptops are available in three versions—B1VGG, B1VFG, and B1VEG—with configurations featuring up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

2/4

The laptops can adjust hardware settings based on user requirements

Intel's Core Ultra processors incorporate the company's NPU (Neural Processing Unit) technology, a dedicated AI acceleration core that improves CPU/GPU computing experience and power efficiency. Intel has partnered with over 100 AI-ready applications for these processors. The new laptops also include the MSI AI Engine, which automatically adjusts hardware settings based on user needs.

3/4

Display and security options

The Prestige AI series laptops come with Intel Evo and NVIDIA Studio certifications. The Prestige 16 AI Studio and Prestige 16 AI Evo offer 16-inch displays with 400 nits brightness. Meanwhile, the Prestige 13 AI Evo features a 13.3-inch 2.8K (1880x2800pixel). The devices also come with security features, including a fingerprint reader, webcam shutter, and Kensington lock. They feature a backlit keyboard, ambient light sensor, and an Infrared 1080p webcam with HDR and 3D Noise Reduction+.

4/4

Processor specifications

The Prestige 16 AI Studio and Prestige 16 AI Evo run on Intel Core Ultra 9 185H or Intel Core Ultra 7 155H with 99.9Whr batteries. Prestige 13 AI Evo gets an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H or Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 125H processor, fueled by a 75Whr battery. The laptops run on Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro. They are equipped with DTS audio processing, spatial array microphone, and Hi-Res audio.