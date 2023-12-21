LG introduces OLED gaming monitor with dual refresh rate technology
LG has revealed its latest UltraGear OLED gaming monitors. The range includes a 32-inch 4K UltraGear 32GS95UE model, which boasts a unique dual refresh rate function reaching up to 480Hz. The UltraGear 32GS95UE is a 4K OLED monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate as standard. However, gamers can switch to 480Hz using a hotkey if they don't mind playing in 1080p resolution. This innovative feature lets gamers easily switch refresh rates with a single click, catering to different gaming styles.
Ultragear 32GS95UE boasts ultra-fast response rate
The UltraGear 32GS95UE monitor offers minimal screen bezels for an immersive experience. While the dual refresh rate feature is a key highlight, the monitor boasts an ultra-fast response rate of 0.03 milliseconds that eliminates blur. It also comes with Pixel Sound technology and a built-in front-facing sound system with two woofers for a three-dimensional audio experience.
Other models in the lineup
The lineup also includes the 39GS95QE and the award-winning 34GS95QE models. Both sport a 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio, 1440x3440pixels resolution with 240Hz refresh rate, and an 800R curved design. They have a 0.03ms response time. These displays are certified with G-Sync, FreeSync Premium Pro, and DisplayHDR True Black 400. However, the pricing and availability details of the new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor lineup have not been disclosed.
Upgraded versions
Additionally, LG has introduced upgraded versions of the UltraGear OLED 27 and UltraGear OLED 45. The OLED 45 comes in two versions, both with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1440x3440pixels resolution. The 45GS96QB model offers speakers and USB-C connectivity with up to 65 watts of power delivery. The UltraGear 32GS95UE's dual refresh rate feature sets it apart from competitors like Alienware's 500Hz gaming display, offering both a cinematic 4K display and highly competitive screen performance.