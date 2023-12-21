LG introduces OLED gaming monitor with dual refresh rate technology

1/4

Technology 2 min read

LG introduces OLED gaming monitor with dual refresh rate technology

By Sanjana Shankar 05:55 pm Dec 21, 202305:55 pm

Pricing details have not been announced

LG has revealed its latest UltraGear OLED gaming monitors. The range includes a 32-inch 4K UltraGear 32GS95UE model, which boasts a unique dual refresh rate function reaching up to 480Hz. The UltraGear 32GS95UE is a 4K OLED monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate as standard. However, gamers can switch to 480Hz using a hotkey if they don't mind playing in 1080p resolution. This innovative feature lets gamers easily switch refresh rates with a single click, catering to different gaming styles.

2/4

Ultragear 32GS95UE boasts ultra-fast response rate

The UltraGear 32GS95UE monitor offers minimal screen bezels for an immersive experience. While the dual refresh rate feature is a key highlight, the monitor boasts an ultra-fast response rate of 0.03 milliseconds that eliminates blur. It also comes with Pixel Sound technology and a built-in front-facing sound system with two woofers for a three-dimensional audio experience.

3/4

Other models in the lineup

The lineup also includes the 39GS95QE and the award-winning 34GS95QE models. Both sport a 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio, 1440x3440pixels resolution with 240Hz refresh rate, and an 800R curved design. They have a 0.03ms response time. These displays are certified with G-Sync, FreeSync Premium Pro, and DisplayHDR True Black 400. However, the pricing and availability details of the new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor lineup have not been disclosed.

4/4

Upgraded versions

Additionally, LG has introduced upgraded versions of the UltraGear OLED 27 and UltraGear OLED 45. The OLED 45 comes in two versions, both with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1440x3440pixels resolution. The 45GS96QB model offers speakers and USB-C connectivity with up to 65 watts of power delivery. The UltraGear 32GS95UE's dual refresh rate feature sets it apart from competitors like Alienware's 500Hz gaming display, offering both a cinematic 4K display and highly competitive screen performance.