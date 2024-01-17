Google axes hundreds of workers in big business ad sales

By Rishabh Raj Jan 17, 2024

The recent layoffs at Google reflect an ongoing trend of job cuts in the tech sector

Google has confirmed that it will be laying off "hundreds" of employees from its advertising sales team, as per The Verge. The company says these layoffs are part of an annual restructuring process aimed at improving service for their ads customers. This comes after the tech giant trimmed over a thousand workers from various divisions, including Pixel, Nest, Fitbit, Google Assistant, and core engineering.

Large customer sales unit affected

An internal memo from Google Senior Vice President Philipp Schindler, obtained by Business Insider, reveals that the Large Customer Sales (LCS) unit will be most affected by these layoffs. The LCS team is responsible for selling ads to big businesses. Meanwhile, the Google Customer Solutions (GCS) team, which handles ad sales for smaller clients, will become the primary ad sales team. This follows a similar round of layoffs in the LCS team last October.

Impacted employees can apply for other roles

Google spokesperson Chris Pappas clarified the company's restructuring strategy, stating, "Every year we go through a rigorous process to structure our team to provide the best service to our Ads customers." "As part of this, a few hundred roles globally are being eliminated and impacted employees will be able to apply for open roles or elsewhere at Google," Pappas told The Verge.

Tech industry layoffs continue in 2024

These recent layoffs at Google are part of a larger trend of job cuts in the tech industry. Just in the first two weeks of 2024, Amazon laid off hundreds of employees from Twitch, Prime Video, MGM Studios, and Audible. Other tech companies like Discord, Meta, Unity, and Duolingo have also downsized their workforce this year.