Google's Gboard is developing a 'Seamless Voice Typing' feature

Technology

By Akash Pandey 05:01 pm Jan 23, 202405:01 pm

You won't have to manually initiate voice typing ever again

Google's Android keyboard app, Gboard, is developing a "seamless voice typing" feature to allow users to start dictating without manually activating voice typing each time. Found in the Gboard 13.8 beta version, this feature is not yet live but aims to streamline the current two-step process of tapping a text field and then the microphone icon to begin dictation. When activated, seamless voice typing will automatically start when the keyboard appears, removing the need to tap the microphone icon repeatedly.

It will work with all Android phones

This new capability builds on the Assistant voice typing toolbar that persists across apps. It currently requires users to press the microphone icon each time they want to use it, even if it was their last action. Assistant voice typing would be exclusive to Pixel devices. However, seamless voice typing could potentially work with non-Pixel speech-to-text available on all Android devices. Users will be able to toggle this optional feature on or off in the app's voice settings.

The facility is currently in the development phase

If integrated, seamless voice typing could simplify the dictation process for Android users across various devices. This innovative feature demonstrates Google's commitment to enhancing user experience and streamlining communication for its diverse audience. Since it is still in development and not yet live, there is no confirmation on when or if it will be released for all users.