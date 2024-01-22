Google's Gboard introduces Assistant voice typing toolbar on Pixel tablet

The feature is available on Pixel tablets running Android 14 QPR1 stable

Google is introducing a new Assistant voice typing toolbar for Gboard on the Pixel Tablet, making it easier for users to see more of their screen while using voice typing. The pill-shaped toolbar takes the place of the full keyboard when Assistant voice typing is activated. It features an overflow menu on the left, offering access to Settings, Show voice commands, Show clipboard, and Show translate, as well as a shortcut to the emoji/expressive keyboard.

Toolbar features, customization, and more

The toolbar's central area displays instructional prompts, while a button to restore the full keyboard and a microphone for starting or stopping speech-to-text are situated on the right. Users can conveniently move the toolbar anywhere on the screen, including the left or right edge where a vertical layout is available. It remains consistent across different text fields, and when the full keyboard is open, text suggestions appear inline next to the cursor.

Availability on other Pixel devices remains unconfirmed

The Assistant voice typing toolbar has been seen in version 13.7 of Gboard (beta) on a Pixel Tablet running Android 14 QPR1 stable, but it hasn't been spotted on the Pixel Fold yet. It's still uncertain if Google plans to introduce this feature to Pixel phones, although a potential UI was seen last year. The latest update aims to provide a more user-friendly experience for those who enjoy using voice typing on their Pixel tablet.