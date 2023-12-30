Google Pixel in 2023: Roundup of features introduced this year

1/8

Technology 3 min read

Google Pixel in 2023: Roundup of features introduced this year

By Akash Pandey 12:05 am Dec 30, 202312:05 am

Consistent updates were instrumental in improving the overall Pixel experience

In 2023, Google released several software updates, with some being introduced quarterly through Pixel Feature Drops. A few of these updates brought forth an extensive array of features. Additionally, the launch of new Pixel hardware marked two pivotal moments in the year, during which Google consistently provided previews of upcoming features. The regular updates played a crucial role in enhancing the Pixel ecosystem. Let's take a brief look at all the features Google introduced through updates this year.

2/8

Magic Eraser became available on all Pixel phones

Following the bug fixes in January and February, the year's updates started in full swing with the Pixel Feature Drop in March. The Android 13 QPR2 brought Health Connect preloading, UI adjustments to Quick Settings, and padding modifications to the Pixel Launcher. One of the most prominent features, the Magic Eraser, also became available on all Pixel phones this year.

3/8

Updates for Google ecosystem devices

The next significant advancement for individuals within the Google ecosystem was the Cross Device Timer in At a Glance. This feature displays active countdowns on the Nest displays and speakers. Other features included an Ultra-wideband digital car key for the Pixel 6/7 Pro, dual-SIM dual standby with two eSIMs on the Pixel 7/7 Pro, faster Night Sight on the Pixel 6/6 Pro, Direct My Call for older Pixels, and Hold for Me in Japan.

4/8

Hub Mode on the Pixel Tablet

The Pixel Tablet's Hub Mode was a significant integration, merging Nest with Pixel/Android. Also, Google's mid-year devices debuted the revamped Weather app, long overdue. A reliable first-party weather client is crucial, and the updated Weather app marked Google's culmination in optimizing Android for large screens.

5/8

June feature drop introduced Enhanced PIN privacy

The Android 13 QPR3 brought "Enhanced PIN privacy" to disable lock screen input animations. Meanwhile, the June Feature Drop showcased Emoji and Cinematic Wallpapers, and Home Panel, migrating from the Pixel Tablet to phones. Camera enhancements like Macro Focus Video on Pixel 7 Pro also arrived. Personal Safety updates included Assistant-managed Emergency Sharing, Safety Check, and Car Crash Detection sharing real-time status. The release also featured official Adaptive Charging, eliminating the need for manual alarms.

6/8

Android 14 brought several new additions

Android 14 marked the most extensive Pixel update of 2023, introducing numerous additions and changes without fundamentally altering the core user experience. Key highlights include auto-confirm unlock for PIN codes, separate Ring and Notification volumes, a revamped Share sheet, and Flash notifications. In the Feature Drop, notable elements included the significant redesign of Google Camera 9.0 and the introduction of the "Check charging accessory" notification.

7/8

Google announced seven years of OS updates

In the current year, the focus has been on the milestone of achieving seven years of OS updates and the enhanced security of Face Unlock, making it suitable for transactions in payment and banking applications. Additionally, noteworthy features introduced this year include the Magic Editor, Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, Assistant's advanced Read Aloud with higher-quality on-device Text-to-Speech, and Summarize capabilities.

8/8

December feature drop was all about camera-related enhancements

The December Feature Drop centered on camera-related additions like Video Boost + Night Sight Video on Pixel 8 Pro, Night Sight Timelapse for Pixel 8 Pro, Dual Screen Preview on Pixel Fold, Portrait light improvements in Google Photos, and a Google Drive receipt scanner.