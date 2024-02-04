The update also improves the phone's network stability and compatibility

OnePlus 12 gets AI-powered features with latest software update

What's the story OnePlus is stepping up its game with the February ColorOS (or OxygenOS) update for its OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 series smartphones, incorporating several AI-powered features. The update's changelog, initially spotted by a Reddit user and reported by Mishaal Rahman on X, reveals these new features. The OnePlus 11 devices will receive build PHB110_14.0.0.403(CN01), while the OnePlus 12 phones will get build PJD110_14.0.0.405(CN01). Both updates are currently rolling out now for eligible devices in China.

AI Call Summarizer and AIGC Remover

The AI Call Summarizer is one of the new features added to OnePlus devices, which listens to phone calls and summarizes them for easy reference. This feature is especially handy for extracting crucial details like times, places, action items, names, addresses, and phone numbers from conversations. Another feature, the AIGC Remover, acts as a Magic Eraser-like tool that uses AI to eliminate unwanted people or objects from photos.

Article summarizer and Breeno Touch upgrade

The February ColorOS update also brings an article summarizer that helps users quickly digest web content. Breeno Touch also gets an upgrade, allowing it to scan users' screens for content and offer suggestions for related services based on what's being viewed.

Global availability unclear at the moment

While these AI-powered features are being added to OnePlus devices in China through the ColorOS update, it is uncertain when they will be available on global models. The OnePlus 12 series provides flagship features at a midrange price, and with the inclusion of these AI-based software features, it is expected to become even more competitive in the smartphone market. On a related note, OnePlus's latest move mirrors Google and Samsung's recent AI integration in their flagship devices.