Details

A new team led by Misha Bilenko

The GenAI team will be overseen by Microsoft's Corporate Vice President Misha Bilenko and will operate within the Azure cloud unit. Several experienced AI developers from Microsoft's research group have been transferred to this new team. The primary objective is to create conversational AI that uses less computing power than the software currently provided by OpenAI.

What Next?

OpenAI has launched a GPT Store

In related news, OpenAI recently launched a GPT Store, where users with premium plans can sell and share customized AI models based on the company's LLMs. To access the GPT Store, users must subscribe to one of OpenAI's premium ChatGPT plans - ChatGPT Plus, ChatGPT Enterprise, or the newly introduced ChatGPT Team.

Program

OpenAI's revenue-sharing program

The Sam Altman-led company has also revealed a revenue-sharing program with GPT creators, set to begin in the first quarter of this year. ChatGPT Team is priced at $25 (around Rs. 2,080) per user per month when billed annually, or $30 (roughly Rs. 2,500) per month for monthly billing. It is designed for teams of up to 150 people.