Microsoft's Dee Templeton assumes non-voting observer position on OpenAI board

By Akash Pandey 08:47 pm Jan 06, 202408:47 pm

Dee Templeton, a veteran executive at Microsoft, has taken on the role of a non-voting observer on OpenAI's board, per Bloomberg. This move is part of a larger restructuring of the board after the brief removal and reinstatement of CEO Sam Altman. Templeton has already started participating in board meetings. However, both OpenAI and Microsoft have chosen not to comment on the matter.

Why does this story matter?

Shortly after ousting Altman in November 2023, OpenAI reversed its decision, agreeing to reinstate him. The revised arrangement also included replacing all board directors except one and allocating a non-voting observer seat to Microsoft, the largest investor. Altman indicated that a new board would be chosen promptly without specifying the eventual size. Reports previously said that Templeton was under consideration for a board role.

Templeton has worked at Microsoft for over 25 years

Templeton boasts over 25 years of experience at Microsoft, currently holding the position of vice president for technology and research partnerships and operations. Commencing her tenure in 1998, she made history as Microsoft's first female technical employee at its New Zealand office. Presently, she reports to Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott and oversees a team handling various technical partnerships, including the collaboration with OpenAI.

Microsoft commits $13 billion investment in OpenAI

Meanwhile, Microsoft earlier pledged a substantial $13 billion investment in OpenAI. The Redmond company has seamlessly integrated OpenAI's products into core business operations, swiftly establishing itself as a frontrunner in AI among major tech companies. However, much like other investors, Microsoft was taken aback by the decision of OpenAI's board to remove Altman from his position. However, Altman was reinstated within a few days.