Codes

Codes available for today's rewards

The redeem codes for January 24 are as follows: FFSJEURYFH6GBDNE, FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U, F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ, FHNSJUA65RQ2FDCV, F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF, F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7, FYTGDSBWE4576JYH, FKI765ATRQFD2V3E, FURF76T5RFSVWBN3, F4J5TGY6TGSBN34J, F5M6NMYKHGIO867U, FYTGFVAQ2U34Y6TR, F6HGGFBCNJ3NRTGR.

How to

Here's how to unlock in-game items

To make use of Garena Free Fire MAX codes, visit the official rewards redemption page and log in with your credentials. Input a redeem code in the specified field and click the "Confirm" button. Upon successful redemption, the corresponding reward will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Keep an eye out for future codes, and be sure to redeem them promptly.