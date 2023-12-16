Garena Free Fire MAX codes for December 16: Redeem now

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for December 16: Redeem now

By Akash Pandey 10:07 am Dec 16, 202310:07 am

The codes may not work in every region due to server restrictions

Garena Free Fire MAX's redeem codes for Saturday (December 16, 2023) have been revealed. These codes grant players access to free rewards, gifts, weapons, skins, characters, and more, enhancing their gaming experience. However, they have a short lifespan of 12 to 18 hours and can only be redeemed once per individual. Invalid or expired codes won't yield any freebies, so players must act fast to capitalize on these limited-time offers.

2/3

Check out the codes for today

If a player misses out today, they will have to wait for a new batch of redeem codes to be released. Here are the codes for Saturday. FF1VNY3MQWNKEGU, FFIC33NTEUKA, ZZATXB24QES8, U8S47JGJH5MG FFAC2YXE6RF2, FFCMCPSBN9CU, FFBBCVQZ4MWA, 3IBBMSL7AK8G FF7MUY4ME6SC, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ WEYVGQC3CT8Q, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, X99TK56XDJ4X, B3G7A22TWDR7X FFICJGW9NKYT, XUW3FNK7AV8N

3/3

How to unlock in-game items

To redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players should head to the official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in with their account info. After signing in, type a code into the designated box and hit the "Confirm" button. If the code is valid and active, you will see the rewards in your account within 24 hours. Gamers need to stay vigilant for fresh codes and promptly seize the opportunity to redeem them before they expire.