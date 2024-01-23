OnePlus 12, 12R, Buds3 launched in India: Check price, features

The pre-orders are now open for all the products

OnePlus has launched its newest flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, at its event titled "Smooth Beyond Belief" today. Both phones boast Qualcomm's 8 series chipsets and plenty of new-age features to meet the demands of audiences with diverse preferences. In addition to the smartphones, the brand has also introduced its latest earbuds, the OnePlus Buds3, for those seeking a fresh pair of earbuds under OnePlus branding. Let's quickly dive into the details of the new products.

OnePlus 12: Check out all the details

The OnePlus 12 sports a ceramic glass or matte finish on the back and aluminum frame. It comes with IP65 rating. The device gets a center-aligned punch-hole. It also has a three-stage Alert Slider mounted on the left side. It gets an Aqua Touch mode, which eliminates ghost/false touches during rain. Up front, there's a 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED, with 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,160Hz Dimming, and 4,500-nits of peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and Dolby Vision.

It is powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset

The OnePlus 12 houses a Hasselblad-tuned 50MP (OIS) Sony LYT-T808 main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 64MP (OIS, 3x) periscope telephoto cameras. For selfies, it features a 32MP camera. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the device, with LPDDR5X RAM and USF 4.0 storage. Under the hood, it packs a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It also gets dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a Bionic Vibration Sensing Motor Turbo, for a crisp vibration experience.

OnePlus 12R: A powerful gaming phone in the mid-range

As for OnePlus 12R, the company has maintained a nearly similar design as the flagship counterpart. It sports a glass back, aluminum frame, and left-mounted Alert Slider. There's a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500-nits of maximum brightness, and Dolby Vision. The triple rear camera setup lacks Hasselblad branding, but consists of a notable 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

The phone offers 100W wired charging

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It draws fuel draw power from a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. Similar to the OnePlus 12, the 12R model boots Android 14 with Oxygen OS 14. Also, it is Wi-Fi 7 compatible, but comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity against v5.4 on the 12. The 12R is designed to cater to gamers looking for a device in the upper-mid-range category.

OnePlus Buds3: It will be available from February 6

OnePlus Buds 3 maintains the stylish appearance of Buds 2 Pro, featuring a discreet glossy finish. The earbuds boast an IP55 certification and weigh 4.8g each. The buds are equipped with 10.44mm dynamic drivers. They incorporate 49dB of Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient mode, 94ms of low latency, and LHDC 5.0. Additionally, they support dual device connectivity. With ANC, they offer up to 6.5 hours of battery life. The earbuds come in Metallic Gray and Splendid Blue, each costing Rs. 5,499.

What about the pricing and availability of the smartphones?

The OnePlus 12 comes in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black. Its 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations cost Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 69,999, respectively. The OnePlus 12R comes in Cool Blue and Iron Gray. It is available for Rs. 39,999 for 8GB/128GB. The upper-end 16GB/256GB model costs Rs. 45,999. While OnePlus 12 will hit shelves on January 30, the 12R will be available from February 6. OnePlus is also offering a wide range of cases and an adventure backpack.