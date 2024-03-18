Next Article

This mixed-reality game transforms your room into custom spaceship

What's the story Starship Home, a mixed reality game exclusive to Meta Quest 3, is set to revolutionize the gaming landscape by converting your surroundings into bespoke spaceships. The game's creator, Doug North Cook, shared on Reddit that the indie studio Creature's newest venture aims to delve into "what makes a game meaningful in mixed reality." In Starship Home, players step into the shoes of cosmic gardeners responsible for nurturing plants from different corners of the galaxy.

Personalizing spaceships and cultivating extraterrestrial flora

In Starship Home, gamers have the freedom to customize their starships by tactically positioning virtual windows, control panels, and other elements within their space. The game's preview discloses that players will witness space creatures, planets, and cloud-tops through these windows. Upon landing on an alien planet, gamers will gather plant cuttings to cultivate on their ship. The game leverages Quest 3's automatic room meshing feature to bypass manual adjustments for headset positioning.

Preserving alien flora and deciphering cosmic mysteries

The narrative of Starship Home is centered around exploring planets and saving alien plants from a menacing blight endangering life throughout the galaxy. Players will also get an exclusive chance to delve into these plants' dreams. Additional gameplay features encompass interstellar space jumps, navigation via a star chart, and unraveling the enigma behind the disease plaguing the alien flora.

Starship Home will be released in Q3 2024

Starship Home marks the first game exclusive to Quest 3, as noted by UploadVR. Although there isn't a specific release date at present, Creature has confirmed a launch in the third quarter of this year. This distinctive mixed-reality experience is set to offer players a compelling incentive to put on their headsets daily and dive into the world of cosmic gardening.