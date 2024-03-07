Next Article

It also has certain limitations

Google's Gemini introduces text modification feature for fine-tuning responses

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:46 pm Mar 07, 202412:46 pm

What's the story Google has unveiled a new feature for its Gemini web app, giving users the ability to tweak and adjust responses to prompts. This update aims to offer more control over the creative process, by letting users refine content and ideas within the context of the original response. The feature complements existing options like viewing alternate drafts, regenerating text, and customizing response length, simplicity, and tone.

Usage

How the text modification feature works

To access this modification tool, users simply highlight a portion of Gemini's response, revealing a pencil/sparkle icon labeled "Modify selected text." Clicking this icon opens a box with options to Regenerate, Shorten, Lengthen, or Remove the selected text, in addition to an open text field for user input. For example, if a user requested a three-day trip plan to NYC focused on Central Park and later changed it to four days, Gemini would display the modification in the top-right corner.

Limits

Limitations and unsupported modifications

However, there are limitations to this new feature. Gemini may struggle to modify prompts lacking clear instructions, request unsupported text formatting modifications like color/size, violate the Prohibited Use Policy, or request changes that the app cannot comprehend/execute. Additionally, users cannot modify text in responses from extensions, responses containing code blocks or generated using code, or selections that include images. If prompts don't fall into these categories but still face issues, users should adjust their text selection or rephrase their instructions.

Others

Gemini has a bias against Palestine

In related news, the Gemini AI tool is avoiding questions pertaining to Palestine. Even simple questions such as "Where is Palestine?" or "What is Palestine?" yield no results. Instead, users are directed to Google Search for additional information. There are no issues when it comes to answering questions about Israel. The reason behind this behavior is not known yet.