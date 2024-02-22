Image generation is offered globally in English

Google presses brakes on Gemini's AI image generation of people

What's the story Google has hit the brakes on Gemini AI's image generation of people, after users discovered inaccuracies in its historical image creation. The tech giant said, "We're already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation feature. While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon." This move comes shortly after Google apologized for the AI model's mistakes in generating certain historical images.

Issues

Gemini's diversity errors spark conspiracy theories

Gemini users noticed that the AI produced non-white images when they requested historical figures or groups, like the Founding Fathers. This sparked conspiracy theories that Google was purposely avoiding white people in its AI-generated pictures. The Verge tested Gemini and found similar errors, such as a request for "a US senator from the 1800s" resulting in images of black and Native American women.

Usage

Google launched Gemini's image generation feature earlier this month, competing with OpenAI and Microsoft's Copilot. As it works on enhancements, Gemini now replies to image requests with a message saying the firm is improving its ability to generate images of people and will inform users when the feature is back. To note, image generation is offered globally in English, but not in the UK, European Economic Area, or Switzerland.