Google's Gemini retains even deleted conversations for up to 3-years

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:34 am Feb 14, 2024

What's the story Google's AI assistant, Gemini, has a privacy policy that might surprise you. It turns out that the tech giant may keep user conversations for up to three years, even if you delete your data from the app. The policy states, "Conversations that have been reviewed or annotated by human reviewers are not deleted when you delete your Gemini Apps activity because they are kept separately and are not connected to your Google Account."

Human reviewers and data anonymization

So, why does Google use human reviewers? It's all about improving Gemini's performance. Google is assuring users that it takes privacy seriously and does not sell personal information. The firm uses automated tools to remove user-identifying info (like phone numbers and email addresses) from a subset of conversations. However, anonymizing data doesn't guarantee total privacy, as metadata can still reveal a lot about users.

Google's warning on sensitive information

Google wants you to be careful about what you share with Gemini. It has warned against sharing information that you wouldn't want a human reviewer to go through, or Google to use to improve its products/services. The privacy policy cautions, "Please don't enter confidential information in your conversations or any data you wouldn't want a reviewer to see or Google to use to improve our products, services, and machine-learning technologies." It's wise to be cautious with AI-powered tools like Gemini.

Legal implications and user awareness

Lastly, it's crucial to be aware of the legal implications of your search histories and electronic records. Prosecutors often obtain search histories for individuals accused of serious crimes. For example, investigators in the US acquired a woman's search history who hit an Amish buggy, resulting in the death of two children. So, avoid sharing information with AI assistants that you wouldn't want to be read out in court or accessed by others.