Custom GPTs make up 2.7% of ChatGPT's web traffic

OpenAI enables direct invocation of GPTs in ChatGPT conversations

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:32 pm Jan 31, 2024

What's the story OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT paid users can now easily access third-party apps, called GPTs, within their chats. By simply typing "@" and choosing a GPT from the list, users can integrate these handy tools into their conversations. This update follows the debut of the GPT Store, a one-stop shop for GPTs available through the ChatGPT dashboard.

Mechanism

How do the GPT additions work?

The GPT chosen by the users has a complete understanding of the full conversation. Depending on the needs and use cases, different GPTs can be "tagged in." They enter the conversation, bearing a context of things that were said earlier. According to OpenAI, "This allows you to add relevant GPTs with the full context of the conversation."

Variety

Variety of GPTs available and monetization plans

Creating GPTs is a breeze, with no coding skills needed. Some examples of GPTs include a trail finder from AllTrails, Khan Academy's coding tutor, and a design tool from Canva. OpenAI aims to offer monetization options for developers looking to sell their GPTs, but first, it needs to boost traffic to custom GPTs.

Issues

Moderation challenges and custom GPT traffic

Web analytics firm Similarweb reports that custom GPTs make up just 2.7% of ChatGPT's global web traffic, with numbers dropping month by month since November. OpenAI has also faced moderation challenges, as the GPT Store encountered issues with "romantic" chatbot apps and politically-driven bots breaking their terms during its initial week. To tackle this, OpenAI uses a mix of automated and human reviews to identify and remove problematic GPTs.