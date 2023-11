Sam Altman reappointed as CEO of OpenAI

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:54 am Nov 22, 2023

Emmett Shear was the interim CEO

Barely a week after being fired from tech giant OpenAI, former CEO Sam Altman has returned to the company as its top boss. To note, Altman has rejoined the firm with a new board in tow. It includes Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adami D'angelo. Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear was serving as the CEO of the ChatGPT maker prior to Altman's return.

