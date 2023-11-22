Sony set to face $7.9bn lawsuit over PlayStation Store prices

By Dwaipayan Roy Nov 22, 2023

The lawsuit was filed in the UK

Sony is facing a massive lawsuit worth up to £6.3 billion ($7.9 billion). This lawsuit is based on claims that the firm abused its dominant position, resulting in unfair prices for customers in the PlayStation Store. A London tribunal has ruled that the lawsuit, filed last year on behalf of roughly nine million UK residents who bought digital games or add-on content via Sony's PlayStation Store, can proceed.

Consumer advocate Alex Neill leads the case

Consumer advocate Alex Neill is spearheading the case against Sony, which is valued at up to £5 billion ($6.23 billion) plus interest. Neill's lawyers stated in court filings in October that the total damages estimate for the case could reach £6.3 billion. Neill argues that Sony misused its power by forcing digital games as well as add-ons to be exclusively bought and sold through the PlayStation Store, which charges a 30% commission to developers and publishers.

The tribunal allows the case to proceed, removing some claimants

Sony's legal team argued that the case was "flawed from start to finish" and asked for it to be dismissed. However, the Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled that Neill's case could continue, but ordered that individuals who made PlayStation Store purchases post case filing in 2022 should be removed from the claimant class. Neill claimed in a statement that Tuesday's ruling was "the first step in ensuring consumers get back what they're owed." Sony has not yet commented on the matter.