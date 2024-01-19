Rabbit r1 gets even more enticing, provides real-time answers
Teenage Engineering's Rabbit r1 has teamed up with San Francisco-based start-up Perplexity, to offer cutting-edge search results and AI-powered features. Perplexity, which is backed by NVIDIA and Jeff Bezos, aims to surpass Google in the AI arena. The first 100,000 r1 customers will get a free one-year Perplexity Pro subscription worth $200 (around Rs. 16,600). This service includes over 300 daily complex queries, file upload support, and the option to switch between AI models like GPT-4, Gemini, and Claude 2.1.
Rabbit r1's specifications
The Rabbit r1 boasts a 2.88-inch touchscreen, a scroll wheel, a rotating camera, dual mics, a speaker, and a "Push-to-Talk" button. It bears a Tamagotchi-inspired design and sports a "Luminous Orange" shade. Inside, it houses a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. A SIM card slot ensures internet connectivity wherever you go.
What can r1 do?
Rabbit r1 can handle tasks like finding recipes, booking rides, identifying people and objects, and fact-checking through its Large Action Model (LAM). All of this will be done via a single interface, without balancing apps and logins. It relies on Perplexity's real-time search engine for the same. You can also teach the device how to do something, and it will repeat the action on its own in the future.
What about its pricing and availability?
In the US, the Rabbit R1 carries a price tag of $199 (roughly Rs. 16,500). Pre-orders for the square-shaped device are open in the country, with deliveries expected to commence in March or April.