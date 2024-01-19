Rabbit r1 gets even more enticing, provides real-time answers

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Rabbit r1 gets even more enticing, provides real-time answers

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:57 pm Jan 19, 202412:57 pm

Pre-orders for Rabbit r1 are open

Teenage Engineering's Rabbit r1 has teamed up with San Francisco-based start-up Perplexity, to offer cutting-edge search results and AI-powered features. Perplexity, which is backed by NVIDIA and Jeff Bezos, aims to surpass Google in the AI arena. The first 100,000 r1 customers will get a free one-year Perplexity Pro subscription worth $200 (around Rs. 16,600). This service includes over 300 daily complex queries, file upload support, and the option to switch between AI models like GPT-4, Gemini, and Claude 2.1.

2/4

Rabbit r1's specifications

The Rabbit r1 boasts a 2.88-inch touchscreen, a scroll wheel, a rotating camera, dual mics, a speaker, and a "Push-to-Talk" button. It bears a Tamagotchi-inspired design and sports a "Luminous Orange" shade. Inside, it houses a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. A SIM card slot ensures internet connectivity wherever you go.

3/4

What can r1 do?

Rabbit r1 can handle tasks like finding recipes, booking rides, identifying people and objects, and fact-checking through its Large Action Model (LAM). All of this will be done via a single interface, without balancing apps and logins. It relies on Perplexity's real-time search engine for the same. You can also teach the device how to do something, and it will repeat the action on its own in the future.

4/4

What about its pricing and availability?

In the US, the Rabbit R1 carries a price tag of $199 (roughly Rs. 16,500). Pre-orders for the square-shaped device are open in the country, with deliveries expected to commence in March or April.