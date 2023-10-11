Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath launches 'WTF Fund' for Gen Z entrepreneurs

To apply for the WTF Fund, eligible entrepreneurs must submit their applications by October 16, 2023

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, True Beacon, and Gruhas, has launched the "WTF Fund" to back young entrepreneurs under 22 years old in the fashion, beauty, and home industries. The goal is to offer funding and mentorship to help these young innovators build successful brands. Kamath is joined by Kishore Biyani, founder of Future Group, Ananth Narayanan, founder of Mensa Brands, and Raj Shamani, a content creator and founder of House of X and the Figuring Out podcast.

Take a look at Kamath's post

WTF Fund offers funding and mentorship opportunities

The WTF Fund aims to equip young entrepreneurs with the resources and expert advice they need to excel in their brand-building journey, Kamath announced in his WTF is podcast's latest episode on YouTube. To apply for the WTF Fund, eligible entrepreneurs must submit their applications by October 16, 2023. Two chosen start-ups will receive Rs. 40 lakh each in funding. Kamath, Biyani, Narayanan, and Shamani will also personally invest Rs. 10 lakh each in the winning start-ups.

Recent investments by Nikhil Kamath

Kamath has been actively investing in various sectors. He recently poured Rs. 100 crore into Nazara Technologies, a mobile gaming company and sports media platform. In September 2021, he revealed plans to invest Rs 100 crore in Bluestone, an omnichannel jewelry retailer. Moreover, reports indicate that Kamath is gearing up to invest in Ather Energy, an electric scooter company. Kamath had also invested in the green hydrogen start-up Ossus Biorenewables earlier this year.