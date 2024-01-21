Google Maps' new feature helps diners make informed decisions

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:38 am Jan 21, 202409:38 am

Users can also propose changes to dish information

Google Maps has rolled out an innovative feature that connects user-generated food photos with their respective menu items. This upgrade can be found under Photos tab of eateries, cafes, and similar establishments. As users browse through images, some now include a card at the bottom showcasing the dish's name, a menu description, and possibly its price and tags like "Popular" or "Vegetarian." Google explains that "Dish information is collected from Google users and businesses," and they don't confirm every detail.

Editing dish information and accessing menus

Users can propose changes to dish information by clicking on "Suggest an edit." They can report inaccurate or offensive dish names or indicate that a dish isn't available at the location. Moreover, users can view the menu by clicking "See the menu," which takes them to a dedicated tab but not the specific item. Google Maps seems to be employing both object recognition technology and user-provided captions to accurately label dishes.

Improving food descriptions on Google Maps

Although not all food images currently have this menu card feature, it signifies a considerable advancement in improving food descriptions on Google Maps. In contrast to similar services, descriptions on Google Maps have been less prevalent. This new feature aims to offer users more precise and comprehensive information about dishes at various venues, making it simpler for them to make informed decisions when selecting where to dine.

Changes for Google Meet and Gmail

