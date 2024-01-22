Google's DeepMind scientists are considering founding their own AI start-up

Sifre and Tuyls, who are regarded as leaders in their field, have reportedly given notice to leave DeepMind

Google DeepMind scientists Laurent Sifre and Karl Tuyls are reportedly in talks with investors to launch a new artificial intelligence (AI) start-up in Paris, called Holistic. Amid Google's massive layoffs and cost-cutting measures, the duo has already raised a significant amount of capital for their venture. They are in discussions to secure funding that could exceed €200 million, showcasing the strong investor interest in AI technology, particularly in France.

Who are the two employees?

France has seen a surge in investments from venture capitalists and business leaders, especially in AI start-ups emerging from Parisian universities and AI hubs linked to Silicon Valley companies. Sifre is known for co-authoring the groundbreaking 2016 DeepMind research on Go, where an AI system defeated a human professional player in the full-sized game of Go. Tuyls' work focuses on game theory and multi-agent reinforcement learning within AI.

Growing AI trend

The potential AI start-up follows the formation of Mistral AI, an OpenAI rival, in early 2023. Mistral AI secured substantial funding rounds and achieved a valuation of around $2 billion by the end of the year. It is led by a former DeepMind executive. Additionally, Kyutai, a nonprofit AI research lab, was established in November with an initial funding of €300 million.