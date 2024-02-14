Each code is valid for 12-18 hours and can only be used once

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem today's codes

By Mudit Dube 10:07 am Feb 14, 202410:07 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has released its latest batch of redeem codes for February 14, giving players the opportunity to snag free in-game items such as skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and more. This version of Free Fire was launched in India after the original game was banned. Each code is valid for 12-18 hours and can only be used once. The game's creator, 111 Dots Studio, has imposed a daily limit of 500 players who can claim active codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are unique alphanumeric combinations that unlock various in-game items and rewards. The codes for today are as follows: FKY89OLKJFH56GRG, FUTYJT5I78OI5CF2, FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT, FYHJTY7UKJT678U4, FTGBHFTHYR566GRK FYHDBGTDTYHGR5FH, F6GHTR6YHR6GRGYU, FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP FDYHGBNE5RDTGE87, FRJNTR67UH675Y4E, FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4 FRYHGVTWFBUE45HS, FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI, FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK, FYHJMKRT76HYR56C These free redeem codes improve the gaming experience by providing exciting rewards, such as special weapons, diamonds, vouchers, and distinctive skins.

How to redeem codes

Codes can be redeemed via official website

To claim the free rewards and weapons using Garena Free Fire MAX codes, visit the official redemption site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in with a registered account such as Gmail, Apple, Twitter/X, or Facebook. Now, input any redeem code into the dialog box and click the "Confirm" button. Once you have redeemed a code, the associated reward will show up in your account within a day.