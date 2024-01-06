Garena Free Fire MAX codes for January 6: Redeem now

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for January 6: Redeem now

By Akash Pandey 10:20 am Jan 06, 202410:20 am

The redeem codes are valid for 12-18 hours

Garena Free Fire MAX has unveiled a fresh batch of redeem codes for Saturday (January 6). They offer players the chance to obtain free rewards, including weapons, skins, and other valuable items. These in-game items not only enhance the gaming experience but also assist players in overcoming difficult levels. Keep in mind that each code is usable only once and becomes invalid after redemption.

Codes are valid for limited duration

These codes remain active for 12-18 hours, emphasizing the need for prompt action by players to ensure timely redemption. Check out Saturday's list: FYHDBGTDTYHGR5FH, FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK, FYHJMKRT76HYR56C, F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57 FR45TEYHBTGFEDG3, FKY89OLKJFH56GRG, FUTYJT5I78OI5CF2, FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT, FYHJTY7UKJT678U4, FTGBHFTHYR566GRK, F6GHTR6YHR6GRGYU FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP, FDYHGBNE5RDTGE87, FRJNTR67UH675Y4E, FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4 FRYHGVTWFBUE45HS, FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

How to unlock gaming accessories?

To utilize Free Fire MAX codes, head to the official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in using your credentials. Enter a redeem code into the designated field and click the "Confirm" button. If the code is valid and active, the reward will be reflected in your account within 24 hours. Stay vigilant for upcoming codes and promptly seize the opportunity to redeem them.