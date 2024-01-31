Multi-view was launched last year

YouTube TV lets users pick which games to watch simultaneously

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:25 pm Jan 31, 2024

What's the story YouTube TV has revamped its multi-view feature, giving users the ability to personalize their sports viewing experience by selecting their preferred combination of broadcasts. This is a notable upgrade from the previous version, which only allowed viewers to watch pre-selected game sets chosen by YouTube, as reported by 9to5Google. Sports enthusiasts can now enjoy watching multiple games simultaneously without needing additional screens.

History

Multi-view was launched in 2023

Multi-view was introduced on YouTube TV last year, and it allows users to stream four different items on the screen at once. Now, Google has introduced this customization facility. It can be accessed by pressing the "Build a Multiview" option.

Usage

Customization is limited to a predetermined list

However, there are still some restrictions when it comes to customizing multi-view on YouTube TV. Users can create their own bundle of games, but only from a pre-approved list, as mentioned by Cordcutters News. Google spokesperson Allison Toh confirmed the update, stating that it is currently offered for NBA League Pass and men's and women's NCAA basketball in the US. Toh also mentioned, "We hope to gradually bring this to more live sports over the next few months."

Problems

Future expansion hopes and limitations

While this update is a step in the right direction, server-side resources, and regional broadcast differences still limit YouTube TV's multi-view customization capabilities. Ideally, users would be able to create a multi-view of games from any channel or sport. For now, they will have to make do with the enhancements provided by this update. As YouTube TV continues to improve its multi-view feature, sports fans can anticipate even better viewing experiences in the future.