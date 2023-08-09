Technology

Centre cracks down on 8 YouTube channels spreading fake news

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 09, 2023 | 01:04 pm 1 min read

The banned channels had 23 million subscribers combined

The Indian government has banned eight YouTube channels with a combined 23 million subscribers for spreading fake news. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checked videos from these channels, which were found to be spreading false information about government schemes, orders, and decisions. This action comes amid growing concerns about the spread of misinformation on social media platforms.

World Best News among banned channels

Among the banned channels, World Best News had the highest number of subscribers and views, with 1.7 million subscribers and over 18 crore views. The channel misrepresented the Indian Army, while others like Educational Dost and SPN9 News spread false information about government schemes, the president, the prime minister, and central ministers. The Centre aims to curb misinformation on social media through these bans.

Capital TV claimed President's rule would be imposed in WB

The KPS News claimed cooking gas cylinders were available for Rs. 20 and petrol for Rs. 15/liter, while Capital TV propagated fake information about President's rule in West Bengal. Yahan Sach Dekho peddled false info about the Election Commission and the Chief Justice of India. Sarkari Vlog gave out fake news regarding government schemes, while Earn Tech India spread misinformation pertaining to Aadhaar cards.