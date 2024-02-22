Users are unable to contact emergency services

Network outages hit AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile customers in US

What's the story AT&T users faced a significant network outage in the US today, leaving them unable to make calls, send texts, or use the internet. Digital service tracking site DownDetector reported that over 44,000 AT&T customers experiencing outages. Verizon and T-Mobile users also encountered network disruptions, with approximately 1,000 outages each. The total number of people affected and the cause of the service interruption remain unknown.

AT&T's network issues persist amid unacknowledged outage

Outage reports for AT&T decreased slightly from their 4:00am ET (2:30pm IST) peak but increased again during the 6:00am ET (4:30pm). AT&T has not yet acknowledged the network outage. The company has been addressing customer complaints online but has experienced intermittent outages in recent days, including a temporary 911 outage in some parts of the southeastern US. DownDetector's website states that it provides "real-time status information for over 12,000 services across 47 websites representing 47 countries."

911 helpline operational but unreachable for many

San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management posted a statement, saying its 911 helpline remained operational, but several AT&T customers were unable to reach it because of the outage. It urged citizens to call from a landline or find someone having a rival service, to dial 911. "We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911)," the department mentioned in its post. "We are actively engaged and monitoring this."